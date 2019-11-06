Rams win state qualifier in overtime

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team is heading to the Class B state tournament.

The Rams defeated Pal-Mac 2-1 in overtime in a Class B state qualifier on Tuesday at Penn Yan Academy. Pal-Mac took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal scored by German Villatoro. Thomas Binkowski scored on a penalty kick for the Rams later in the first half to tie the game at 1. Lorenzo Serafini scored the game-winning goal for Haverling with just over three minutes remaining in the first overtime period.

Haverling (20-0) will play Lackawanna in the Class B state quarterfinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Hilton High School.

The Avoca girls won a Class D state qualifier against Fillmore 1-0 on Tuesday in Hornell. Alexis Weldy scored the lone goal of the game for Avoca in the first half. Avoca will play North Collins in the Class D state quarterfinals on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Williamsville East High School.

The Elmira girls lost to North Rockland 4-0 in the Class AA state regional semifinals on Tuesday in Waverly. The Express finish the season at 11-4-3 and won a Section IV Class AA title this season.