Remembering a legend – Bob Lee

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In August, a local coaching legend passed away.

Bob Lee, a longtime fixture on the sidelines in Schuyler County, died at the age of 74. Lee spent several years a coach, mentor and friend in several sports for Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour high school. Lee also coached the Southern Tier Warriors, a semi-pro football team in the region.

Lee, who helped 18 Sports several times over the years with stories, content and scores will be sorely missed.

We look back on his storied life and career in this special edition of 18 Sports Big Time. Watch this commentary on Lee’s life, a man who always helped the next generation in sports and beyond.