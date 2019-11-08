Remembering an Elmira sports great – Jack Casey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A true Elmira and American hero has passed away.

Jack Casey, a fixture on the Elmira sports scene for decades, died Wednesday at age 98. Best known as the first-ever Elmira College men’s basketball coach, and the last Elmira Free Academy coach to guide a team to an unbeaten (22-0) season in 1966, Casey will be sorely missed.

Casey dedicated his life to helping others, most notably, helping kids through the use of sport. Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Case Friday night at McInerny Funeral Home in Elmira from 4-7 pm.

A prayer service will also be held at McInerny’s at 10 am on Saturday, which will be followed by a burial with full military honors at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetary.

An Air Force veteran who served his country in World War II, Casey survived several air missions during combat.

18 Sports salutes the legendary Jack Casey with a special commentary about his life and times in the Twin Tiers. A man we will never forget in the Twin Tiers and beyond.