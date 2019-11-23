Second-ranked Cornell stays undefeated with win over Quinnipiac

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The second-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team is still undefeated this season.

The Big Red moved to 7-0 this season with a 2-1 win against Quinnipiac at Lynah Rink on Friday. All three goals of the game where scored in the second period. Brenden Locke scored the first goal of the game early in the second period for the Big Red to put Cornell up 1-0. The Bobcats answered back a few minutes with later on a goal scored by Nick Jermain to tie the game at 1.

Just over two minutes later, Michael Regush would score the game-winning goal on the power-play to put Cornell in front 2-1. Matthew Galajda made 22 saves in goal for the Big Red.

Cornell hosts Princeton on Saturday at Lynah Rink at 7:00 p.m.