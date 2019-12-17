Senecas ranked 2nd, Express ranked 6th in state rankings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first High School girls basketball state rankings of the season have been released.

The Watkins Glen girls are ranked second in the state in Class C. The Senecas are off to a 3-1 start this season and made it to the state finals last season. Also in Class C, Canisteo-Greenwood (4-0) is ranked ninth and Newfield (4-0) is ranked 17th.

The Elmira girls are ranked sixth in the state in Class AA. The reigning three-time Section IV Class AA champs are off to a 3-0 start this season.