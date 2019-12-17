Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House Impeachment Debate
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Senecas ranked 2nd, Express ranked 6th in state rankings

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first High School girls basketball state rankings of the season have been released.

The Watkins Glen girls are ranked second in the state in Class C. The Senecas are off to a 3-1 start this season and made it to the state finals last season. Also in Class C, Canisteo-Greenwood (4-0) is ranked ninth and Newfield (4-0) is ranked 17th.

The Elmira girls are ranked sixth in the state in Class AA. The reigning three-time Section IV Class AA champs are off to a 3-0 start this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now