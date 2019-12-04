Senecas roll past Dryden in season opener

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team opened up their season on Tuesday with a dominating win.

The Senecas rolled past Dryden at home 81-23. Watkins Glen led 50-10 at halftime. Max Evans led the Senecas in scoring with 18 points. Watkins Glen (1-0) is on the road against Lansing on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Here is a look at some more High School basketball scores from Tuesday:

Boys

Union-Endicott 66, Waverly 55

Spencer-Van Etten 62, Trumansburg 50

Corning 51, Wellsville 45

Candor 63, Bradford 35

Newfield 62, Lansing 52

Girls

Watkins Glen 43, Dryden 14

Odessa-Montour 59, Tioga 42