Senecas roll past Dryden in season opener

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team opened up their season on Tuesday with a dominating win.
The Senecas rolled past Dryden at home 81-23. Watkins Glen led 50-10 at halftime. Max Evans led the Senecas in scoring with 18 points. Watkins Glen (1-0) is on the road against Lansing on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Here is a look at some more High School basketball scores from Tuesday:
Boys
Union-Endicott 66, Waverly 55
Spencer-Van Etten 62, Trumansburg 50
Corning 51, Wellsville 45
Candor 63, Bradford 35
Newfield 62, Lansing 52
Girls
Watkins Glen 43, Dryden 14
Odessa-Montour 59, Tioga 42