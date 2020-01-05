Senecas win Watkins Glen Holiday Tournament

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team continued their good start to their season at home this weekend.

The undefeated Senecas defeated Greene 70-42 to win a Watkins Glen Holiday Tournament title on Saturday. Isaac McIlroy led the Senecas in scoring with 19 points. Watkins Glen defeated Wellsville 56-36 in the opening round on Friday. Adam Pastore scored a team-high 20 points for the Senecas on Friday.

Watkins Glen (8-0) is on the road against Whitney Point on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

