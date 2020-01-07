Seth Hogue commits to play lacrosse at Jacksonville University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior Seth Hogue will play college lacrosse at the Division I level.

Hogue announced his commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Jacksonville University on Tuesday at the Corning-Painted Post High School Cafeteria.

Seth has been a three year starter on the Corning Hawk lacrosse team. During that time, Seth gathered 103 ground balls and accomplished a 95 clear percentage in games. Hogue helped the Hawks win a Section IV Class A title last season. He has been selected to the First Team All League in Section IV the past two years. Seth also has played for the Under Armour All American Upstate New York Team for two years.

Seth was also a member of the Corning Hawks football team that won a Section IV Class AA title this past season. Hogue was voted the Most Valuable Defensive Player for the championship game. He recorded 121 tackles in 2019 and over 300 tackles during his three years on varsity.

Hogue is a member of the National Honor Society and he won the Joel Stephens 5 C Award this year. The award is given to a phenomenal athlete who embodies the idea of Christianity, Courage, Compassion, Character and Commitment.