Sharp shooting Blue Raiders defeat Hawks

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls basketball team had a big night beyond the arc on Monday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Corning on the road 68-51. After leading 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, the Blue Raiders had a big second quarter from 3-point range to build a 39-24 lead at the half. Carly Scott poured in a career-high nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for Horseheads. Jillian Casey added 20 points for the Blue Raiders and made four 3-pointers. Jenna Dinardo led the Hawks in scoring with 12 points.

In other girls basketball action from Monday, Elmira rolled past Binghamton on the road 104-32. Kiara Fisher and Zaria DeMember-Shazer each scored 22 points for the Express.