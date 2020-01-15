Soaring Eagles knock off second-ranked SUNY Geneseo

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is on a roll.

The Soaring Eagles knocked off second-ranked SUNY Geneseo 4-2 on Tuesday night at Murray Athletic Center. It’s the seventh straight win for Elmira College. The Soaring Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead less than ten minutes into the first period. Connor Powell, Kale Kane, and Matthew Cuce each scored goals for the Soaring Eagles in the first period. Chris Janzen made 45 saves in goal for the Purple and Gold.

Elmira College (9-3-1) hosts Chatham on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Here is a look at some High School basketball scores from Tuesday.

Boys

Binghamton 84, Elmira 75

Corning 49, Horseheads 40

Watkins Glen 53, Candor 49

Newfield 65, Whitney Point 40

Waverly 66, Spencer-Van Etten 40

Elmira Notre Dame 51, Tioga 36

Girls

Elmira Notre Dame 61, Tioga 35

Odessa-Montour 59, Thomas A. Edison 35

Watkins Glen 44, Candor 21

Waverly 57, Spencer-Van Etten 19

(Video courtesy: Elmira Athletics)