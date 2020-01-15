Soaring Eagles knock off second-ranked SUNY Geneseo

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is on a roll.
The Soaring Eagles knocked off second-ranked SUNY Geneseo 4-2 on Tuesday night at Murray Athletic Center. It’s the seventh straight win for Elmira College. The Soaring Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead less than ten minutes into the first period. Connor Powell, Kale Kane, and Matthew Cuce each scored goals for the Soaring Eagles in the first period. Chris Janzen made 45 saves in goal for the Purple and Gold.
Elmira College (9-3-1) hosts Chatham on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Here is a look at some High School basketball scores from Tuesday.
Boys
Binghamton 84, Elmira 75
Corning 49, Horseheads 40
Watkins Glen 53, Candor 49
Newfield 65, Whitney Point 40
Waverly 66, Spencer-Van Etten 40
Elmira Notre Dame 51, Tioga 36
Girls
Elmira Notre Dame 61, Tioga 35
Odessa-Montour 59, Thomas A. Edison 35
Watkins Glen 44, Candor 21
Waverly 57, Spencer-Van Etten 19
(Video courtesy: Elmira Athletics)