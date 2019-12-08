Soaring Eagles move to 7-2 with win versus Williams

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team wrapped up the first half of their season with a win on home ice at Murray Athletic Center on Sunday.

The eighth-ranked Soaring Eagles won a close game against Williams College 2-1. Ronnie Callahan deflected in a shot by Sydney Harris for a goal in the second period to put the Soaring Eagles in front 1-0. Eliza Beaudin scored an empty-net goal on a power-play with just over a minute to go in the third period to give Elmira College a 2-0 lead. Maddie Tix scored a goal for Williams with 39 seconds left in regulation to cut the lead to 2-1. Elizabeth Hanson made 31 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (7-2) returns to action at the East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont against Adrian College on January 5th at 5:00 p.m.