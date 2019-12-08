Soaring Eagles move to 7-2 with win versus Williams

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team wrapped up the first half of their season with a win on home ice at Murray Athletic Center on Sunday.

The eighth-ranked Soaring Eagles won a close game against Williams College 2-1. Ronnie Callahan deflected in a shot by Sydney Harris for a goal in the second period to put the Soaring Eagles in front 1-0. Eliza Beaudin scored an empty-net goal on a power-play with just over a minute to go in the third period to give Elmira College a 2-0 lead. Maddie Tix scored a goal for Williams with 39 seconds left in regulation to cut the lead to 2-1. Elizabeth Hanson made 31 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (7-2) returns to action at the East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont against Adrian College on January 5th at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now