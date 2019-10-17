Soaring Eagles return leading scorers from last season

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team has their eyes on a big season.

The Soaring Eagles are back on the ice at Murray Athletic Center as they prepare for their season opener at home on November 1st against Hobart. Elmira College went 14-9-4 last season and made it to the UCHC semifinals where they lost to Manhattanville in a mini-game.

Elmira College returns their top four leading scorers from last season in Nick Ford, Connor Powell, Matthew Cuce, and Matthew Cousino. “Really excited to get back at it. All the guys that we have returning are extremely excited with the new group of guys we have coming in and we’re looking forward to start the season,” said senior forward Anthony Parrucci.