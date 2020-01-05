Soaring Eagles win W.B. Mason Winter Classic title

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team won a tournament title in Plattsburgh on Saturday.

The Soaring Eagles won a W.B. Mason Winter Classic title by defeating Plattsburgh State 4-1 in the championship game. Elmira College scored four straight goals after Christian DiFelice gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with a goal less than two minutes into the game. A goal by Nick Ford and a shorthanded go-ahead goal by Anthony Parrucci gave the Soaring Eagles a 2-1 lead in the first period. Matthew Cuce scored two straight goals in the second period to put Elmira College in front 4-1. The second goal scored by Cuce was a shorthanded goal.

Cuce had two goals and an assist in the championship game and was named the tournament MVP. Parrucci added a goal and two assists for the Purple and Gold. The Soaring Eagles have now won five straight games.

Elmira College (7-3-1) is on the road against 10th-ranked Oswego State on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

( Photo Courtesy: Elmira College)