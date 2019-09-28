Syracuse takes care of Holy Cross to close out homestand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse football ends a three game homestand back on the winning side of things.

The Orange topped Holy Cross 41-3 for its second straight win and improve to 3-2 this season.

Tommy DeVito finished the day 19/31 for 269 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. He would leave the game after throwing his interception with an apparent upper-body injury. There was no update on the specific injury from Coach Dino Babers after the game or on his status for the next time the Orange hit the field.

Prior to that, the offense was humming in the first half scoring on four of its first five drives. DeVito completed touchdown passes to Aaron Hackett on the first drive and then Trishton Jackson on the third drive.

Syracuse scored the first 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, including a 52-yard field goal from senior punter Sterling Hofricther.

Abdul Adams scored his second touchdown of the season in the second quarter to give SU a 24-3 lead, which would be the difference entering the half.

In the second half, the Orange punted on three straight drives before Andre Szmyt put the Orange on the board with 5:37 to play in the third quarter, to lead 27-3.

Later, DeVito connected with Taj Harris on a 47-yard touchdown with 1:15 to play in the third, the first touchdown of the season for Harris.

Syracuse led 34-3 after three quarters. Harris had a career day with his first 100-yard receiving game finishing with 6 catches, 107 yards and a touchdown.

To start the fourth quarter, DeVito connected with freshman tight end Luke Benson for a 70 yard touchdown, just the third catch in Benson’s career. It’s he longest touchdown pass of the season for DeVito, giving SU a 41-3 lead.

Syracuse(3-2, 0-1) next will take on NC State on October 10th on the road following the bye week for its first ACC road game.