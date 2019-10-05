The Elmira Express improve to 4-1 rolling past Binghamton

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Express hosted Binghamton for their homecoming game on Saturday and their ground game was on fire.

Elmira pulled out a huge 63-35 win with Ethan Simpson and Nate Latshaw combining for over 350 rushing yards on the day.

Simspon ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns and Latshaw ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The Express will play at home again next Saturday, Oct 12, against Henniger. Kick off for that game is at 1:30 p.m.