The Elmira Express improve to 5-1 and Edison falls at home

(WETM-TV)- Another week of High School Football has come and gone with the Express showing no signs of slowing down.

Elmira is coming off of another 60 point showing last week and they just missed another one this week.

The Express hosted the Henninger Black Knights and came out on top with another huge win by a score of 55-21.

This improves Elmira’s record to 5-1 on the season.

Saturday football was also going down in Elmira Heights today as well, as the Edison Spartans took on the Unadilla Valley Storm.

Edison fell short for their homecoming match up today 51 to 6.