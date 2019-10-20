The Yankees fall in Game 6 of the ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) – A record-setting season by Savages in the Box ended with a string of strikeouts and another October bust for the New York Yankees.

For the first time since the 1910s, the 27-time champions have gone through an entire calendar decade without making it to a World Series.

An AL Championship Series of squandered chances ended when Aroldis Chapman allowed José Altuve’s pennant-winning, two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday night that gave the Houston Astros a 6-4 win and the pennant in six games.