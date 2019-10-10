Tioga football having another big season

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers football team is 5-0 this season.

The Tigers have wins against Walton, Newark Valley, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unatego/Franklin, and Groton. Tioga has also won Section IV Class D titles in seven of the past eight seasons. Tioga head coach Nick Aiello says this is a hard working team. ” This is a great group to work with. They have been a real pleasure to work with since day one. They are hard working, very hard working for that matter,” said Aiello.

Tioga is on the road against Greene on Friday at 7:00 p.m.