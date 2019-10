TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers are at the top of the Class D state rankings.

Tioga is 4-0 this season and the reigning Section IV Class D champs are ranked 1st in the state in Class D by the New York State Sports Writers Association. The Tigers have wins this season against Walton, Newark Valley, Bainbridge-Guilford, and Unatego/Franklin.

Tioga hosts Groton on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.