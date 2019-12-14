Tioga wrestling tops BGAH in matchup of state-ranked teams

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers wrestling team picked up a big win at home on Friday.

Seventh-ranked Tioga defeated 17th-ranked Bainbridge-Guilford Afton/Harpursville 44-36 in a matchup of state-ranked teams in Class D.

8th-grader Gianni Silvestri defeated Darren Florance 9-1 at 99 pounds in the first matchup of the night. Caden Bellis, Jacob Welch, David MacWhinnie, and Aaron Howard all won by pinfall for the Tigers.

Here is the full box score listed below:

99: Gianni Silvestri (TSH) over Darren Florance (BGAH) (MD 9-1)

106: Caden Bellis (TSH) over Kenyon Pickens (BGAH) (Fall 1:55)

113: Jose Bivar (BGAH) over Levi Bellis (TSH) (Fall 1:55)

120: Donavan Smith (TSH) over Joey Florance (BGAH) (MD 10-2)

126: Jacob Welch (TSH) over Jacob Terpstra (BGAH) (Fall 2:05)

132: Dylan Decker (BGAH) over Mason Welch (TSH) (Dec 8-5)

138: David MacWhinnie (TSH) over Devon Rowe (BGAH) (Fall 1:05)

145: Brady Worthing (TSH) over (BGAH) (For.)

152: Brody Oleksak (BGAH) over (TSH) (For.)

160: Emmett Wood (TSH) over (BGAH) (For.)

170: Zach Gardepe (BGAH) over (TSH) (For.)

182: James Craig (BGAH) over (TSH) (For.)

195: Aaron Howard (TSH) over James Craig (BGAH) (Fall 3:50)

220: Rocco Arduini (BGAH) over Dom Wood (TSH) (Dec 5-4)

285: Timmy James (BGAH) over Cole Williams (TSH) (Fall 0:31)