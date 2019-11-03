Trojans advance to district semifinals

TROY, P.A. (WETM) – The Troy Trojans football team has advanced to the next round of the PIAA District IV Class AA playoffs.

Troy defeated Line Mountain 27-14 at Alparon Park on Saturday in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals. Troy led 13-7 at halftime. Dom Ayers threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Morgan Madigan in the second quarter to put Troy in front 13-7.

Here is some more District IV Class AA quarterfinal scores from Saturday:

(1) Southern Columbia 75, (8) Towanda 0

(5) North Penn/Mansfield 17, (4) Wellsboro 14