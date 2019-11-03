Trojans advance to district semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Twin Tiers Touchdown
More Sports

TROY, P.A. (WETM) – The Troy Trojans football team has advanced to the next round of the PIAA District IV Class AA playoffs.

Troy defeated Line Mountain 27-14 at Alparon Park on Saturday in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals. Troy led 13-7 at halftime. Dom Ayers threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Morgan Madigan in the second quarter to put Troy in front 13-7.

Here is some more District IV Class AA quarterfinal scores from Saturday:
(1) Southern Columbia 75, (8) Towanda 0
(5) North Penn/Mansfield 17, (4) Wellsboro 14

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now