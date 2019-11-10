Troy football falls to Mount Carmel in district semifinals

TROY, P.A. (WETM) – The Troy Trojans football team had their 10-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday at Alparon Park.

The second-seeded Trojans lost to third-seeded Mount Carmel 53-28 in the District IV Class AA semifinals. The Red Tornadoes went up 14-0 in the first quarter after a touchdown run by Noah Berkoski and a two-point conversion. The Trojans answered right back and cut the lead to 14-6 on a 81-yard touchdown run by Damien Landon. Mount Carmel would take a 21-6 lead later in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Shane Weidner. Troy finishes their season with a record of 10-2.

Fifth-seeded North Penn/Mansfield lost to top-seeded Southern Columbia in the other semifinal 42-0. North Penn/Mansfield finishes their season with a record of 5-7.