Two-time NCAA champion visits Horseheads wrestling

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. ( WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders wrestling team was able to learn from a two-time NCAA champion on Friday.

Kerry McCoy was a guest on Friday and ran practice. McCoy won two national titles at Penn State in 1994 and 1997 at heavyweight. McCoy is also a two-time Olympian, taking fifth place in 2000 and finishing in seventh place in 2004. McCoy was also the head coach at Maryland for eleven years, stepping down in 2019.

McCoy is in the area to speak at Federated Church in East Smithfield on Saturday night. His visit to practice on Friday was to help the Blue Raiders on their journey and to build good character. ” The wrestling and the X’s and O’s are all great, but it’s really about building good character and building good members of society,” said McCoy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now