Two-time NCAA champion visits Horseheads wrestling

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. ( WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders wrestling team was able to learn from a two-time NCAA champion on Friday.

Kerry McCoy was a guest on Friday and ran practice. McCoy won two national titles at Penn State in 1994 and 1997 at heavyweight. McCoy is also a two-time Olympian, taking fifth place in 2000 and finishing in seventh place in 2004. McCoy was also the head coach at Maryland for eleven years, stepping down in 2019.

McCoy is in the area to speak at Federated Church in East Smithfield on Saturday night. His visit to practice on Friday was to help the Blue Raiders on their journey and to build good character. ” The wrestling and the X’s and O’s are all great, but it’s really about building good character and building good members of society,” said McCoy.