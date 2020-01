WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen girls basketball team picked up a win at home on Tuesday.

The reigning Section IV Class C champs defeated Whitney Point 32-21. Adrienna Solomon scored a game-high 10 points along with eight rebounds and six steals. Aislinn Klemann added seven points and five rebounds for the Senecas.

Watkins Glen (6-5) is ranked 24th in the state in Class C and return to action on Thursday on the road against Thomas A. Edison at 6:00 p.m.