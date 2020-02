(WETM-TV)- The Waverly girls and boys had the opportunity to compete on the big stage tonight at the First Arena and it was Waverly that was able to complete the sweep.

On the girls side of things, Sidney Tomasso accounted for 27 of Waverly’s 59 points in their 59 to 35 victory over Edison.

When it came to time for the boys matchup, Edison was able to bring the game within 10 points in the first half.

But as time went on Waverly eventually pulled away and got the victory by a score of 63 to 43.