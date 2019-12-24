Waverly boys defeat Thomas A. Edison at home

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Wolverines boys basketball team defeated Thomas A. Edison 68-37 at home on Monday.

The Wolverines outscored the Spartans 21-5 in the second quarter to take a 36-18 lead at halftime. 6’8″ senior forward Scott Woodring scored a game-high 26 points for the Wolverines. Xander Burch led the Spartans in scoring with 13 points.

Waverly moves to 4-1 with the win and hosts Towanda in the Valley Christmas Tournament on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Thomas A. Edison takes on North Penn/Mansfield in a regional semifinal at the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Elmira High School.

