WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 win at home against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Wednesday.

Sadie VanAllen and Melina Ortiz scored the first two goals of the game for the Wolverines in the first half to put Waverly in front 2-0. Ortiz would score two more goals for a hat trick for Waverly.

Waverly won their third straight IAC South Large School title on Monday.