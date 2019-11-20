Waverly sends four student-athletes to the next level

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Waverly student-athletes made their college plans official on Tuesday at Waverly High School.

Cora Smith signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in Cross Country and Track & Field at the Division I level for James Madison University. Smith finished 10th in Division II at states in the 3,000-meters, and was on the 4×8 relay team that finished sixth at states and set a school record. Sheridan Talada will also compete in Division 1 Cross Country and Track & Field at Binghamton University. Talada finished in 15th place in states in Cross Country this past weekend and was also on the 4×8 relay team that finished sixth in states.

Melina Ortiz will play Division I soccer for Siena College. Ortiz scored over 50 goals in her High School career at Waverly. Megan Lee signed to play softball at Finger Lakes Community College. Lee helped the Wolverines win their first Section IV Class B title last season.