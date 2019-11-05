WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons on his legacy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WWE and College Football Hall of Famer, Ron Simmons, was in Binghamton on Saturday night.

Simmons, who rose to prominence in football after becoming a Heisman Trophy Finalist at Florida State in the late 1970’s, became one of the most feared defensive tackles of his time. Legendary football, coach Bobby Bowden, called Simmons the most impactful player he’d ever coached.

After a stint in professional football in the NFL and USFL, Simmons embarked on a storied career in the world of sports entertainment. In 1992, Simmons became the first African-American world champion in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) history.

Simmons then went on to a Hall of Fame career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The leader of the groundbreaking group, The Nation of Domination, Simmons mentored and guided the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mark Henry and more. From there, Simmons went on to team with John Layfield in the legendary tag team, The APA.

On Saturday night, Simmons was the guest of honor at The X at The Oakdale Mall in Johnson City ushering in Xcite Wrestling’s new venue. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Simmons on his legacy in wrestling and football.