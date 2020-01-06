WWE returning to Elmira’s First Arena

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment are coming back to Elmira.

For the first time since last March, WWE will bring its Road to Wrestlemania Tour to First Arena on Saturday, February 29th. Tickets go on sale on January 10 at The First Arena box office and Tickets.com.

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin are scheduled to compete in the main event. Other notable names slated to appear are WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley, The Miz, Bray Wyatt and more.

Full press release is below, 18 Sports will provide more details as they become available. Don’t miss the WWE’s return in February.