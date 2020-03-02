Masters Report

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Talbotton, Georgia continues to recover one year after the March 3 tornado
Video
Former Palmyra teacher used Instagram to trick students to send nude photos
Video
Tioga Downs to host multiple Job Fairs in March
Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats very optimistic for defeating Trump in 2020
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Knicks hire longtime player agent Leon Rose as president
Express eye fourth straight sectional title
Video
9th-ranked Cornell stays undefeated
Elmira College Women’s hockey advance to UCHC semifinals
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Masters Report
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
More Masters Report Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Trending Now
UPDATE: Brockport teen found
US Supreme Court declines to hear Schuyler County case
Video
New York State Police need your help finding a missing person
Video
Large brush fire in the Northern Tier
Corning man charged with aggravated harassment, arrested twice in three days
Fire rips through building in Campbell
Video
SUNY CCC staff form task force amid program cuts
Video
Former Palmyra teacher used Instagram to trick students to send nude photos
Video
Rochester woman arrested for welfare fraud in Steuben County
Weather