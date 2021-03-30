Updated COVID protocols for Masters 2021 announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Masters Tournament officials have updated the protocols required of badge holders attending the 2021 spring tournament.
The Augusta National Golf Club has announced that patrons with Practice Round Tickets, Daily Tournament Tickets and Series Badges will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This does not apply to other patron groups, such as Berckmans Place Ticket Holders.
Officials say that, while proof of testing will not be required for the ticket holders, they should still consider taking a COVID-19 test before traveling to Augusta.
There are still several areas that will be regulated for all patrons. Here is a break down of all the health and safety protocols also found on the Masters.com website.
FACE COVERINGS
Face coverings must be properly worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking. For your protection, the face covering should fully cover your nose and mouth.
The following face coverings are permitted:
- Cloth
- KN95
- N95
- Surgical
The following are not permitted:
- Neck gaiters
- Bandanas
- Masks with ventilators
- Face shields without a permitted face covering underneath
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Physical distancing of at least six feet and limiting contact with those outside your party is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others.
We ask that all guests in attendance practice social distancing at all times and follow the distancing measures in place throughout the grounds.
SANITIZING
Frequent handwashing is advised. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the grounds. Avoid touching your face, high-contact surfaces and person-to-person physical contact.
STAY HOME IF YOU’RE SICK
Please perform a self-assessment before arriving on property and throughout the day. For your safety and the safety of others, you should stay at home or exit the property if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19:
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- congestion or runny nose
- sore throat
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- the new loss of taste or smell
CONTACTLESS PAYMENT
All facilities at Augusta National Golf Club are cashless. Credit card is the only accepted method of payment at concession stands, merchandise shops and shipping locations.
The Augusta National Golf Club announced in January that it would limit the number of patrons allowed to attend the 2021 spring Masters tournament. Those eligible have been contacted by club officials. You can read more about that announcement here.