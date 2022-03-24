ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pottery is one of the oldest art forms. In this week’s edition of Mornings in Corning, we head to Elmira College, where we take an early morning ceramics class and learn the history of this art.

Assistant Professor of Art Chris Longwell teaches the early morning class. Longwell is a well-known potter whose work has appeared in galleries all over. Including the exhibit at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center in Wellsboro at the end of last year

You can see his work now at Elmira College.