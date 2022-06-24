ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- 171 Cedar Arts Center always has a lot going on and a lot to offer.

If you couldn’t make it to any events last week, don’t worry! There are quite a few events happening this weekend.

Between art galleries changing to shows there will be something for everyone. I spoke with Executive Director Beth Landin about these upcoming events and what all the Arts Center has to offer. She’s happy that things are starting to feel like normal again, and she hopes everyone stops by this weekend and next to see what’s happening. A lot of these events do require pre-registration, however, Landin says if you forget and just show up, they won’t turn you away.

They are even fundraising for this years Capitol Campaign, so make sure to check that out also.

For a full list of what is going on, visit their brand new website.