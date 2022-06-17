CORNING, NY (WETM)- The next couple weeks at the 171 Cedar Arts Center will be filled with many different events.

Between art galleries changing to shows there will be something for everyone. I spoke with Executive Director Beth Landin about these upcoming events and what all the Arts Center has to offer. She’s happy that things are starting to feel like normal again, and she hopes everyone stops by this weekend and next to see what’s happening. A lot of these events do require pre-registration, however, Landin says if you forget and just show up, they won’t turn you away. The event filled weekend starts today.

For a full list of what is going on, visit their brand new website that just launched not to long ago.