ELMIRA, NY- Angela Niforatos, a local teacher at Horseheads joins me to talk about pottery. She first really fell in love with art in college. She uses the Mediterranean sea as inspiration, she tries to pull textures and colors from the sea and use it for her work. She also likes to create closed forms or lidded pieces that look seamless.

To learn more about Angela visit her Instagram @achilles_wheel and come 2023 she will be doing her first solo show!