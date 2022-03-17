ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High upon the Appalachian Mountains in the Town of Elmira lies a farm that’s home to Bespoke Apothecary. It’s there where herbalists April Hart and Bill Krovetcz develop custom herbal apothecary.

Their story started with a diagnosis of cancer, which turned into a love of plants and their medicinal chemistry.

These core products were initially inspired by a personal need for all-natural, affordable, and high-quality face and body care, after a breast cancer diagnosis. What I was finding was that there were a lot of products out there that passed themselves off as ‘natural’ or ‘organic’, when they really were not. bespokeapothecary.com

This Friday, on 18 News TODAY, our Zach Wheeler goes up the mountain to explore Bespoke Apothecary. The art of herbal medicine Friday morning, only on 18 News TODAY.