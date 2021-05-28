“Mornings in Corning” debuts, highlighting local musician Doc Possum

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week WETM debuted “Mornings in Corning,” a weekly segment that will highlight local artists and musicians across the Twin Tiers. Hosted by our very own Grant Chungo, “Mornings in Corning” is bound to bring joy to your Friday and send you into the weekend with a fresh and positive vibe. Kicking off our series is Doc Possum, a lifetime singer-songwriter local to Corning. Doc kicked off the segment with enthusiasm and shared how he came up with his stage name and how much music has meant to him throughout his lifetime. Fitting for Mental Health Awareness Month, Doc shared with 18 News how his creative process when writing music is through the art of mindfulness. He credits the ability for him to slow down and take a break to be able to write songs that are meaningful to him and resonate with others. You can catch Doc Possum as early as Friday night at the Radisson in Corning from six to nine in the evening. You will be able to listen to covers as well as original songs written by Doc. 18 News thanks Doc for coming out and kicking off this new segment with the positive energy he brought to our station! Thank you so much, Doc!