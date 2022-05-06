ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Welcome back to another segment of Mornings in Corning.

This week we visit Elmira College to talk to Assistant Theatre Professor Hannah Hammond and theatre major Hannah Yoselevich.

Hammond has been a professor for a couple years but has been involved in theatre her entire life.

She explains how you can get involved in theatre and what it takes to be a theatre major.

Yoselevich, a senior, tells us what it takes to design a set, get the lighting just right, and do the hair and makeup for the actors.

This is her first time doing the hair and makeup, she says she can’t wait to see it all come together opening day.

Yoselevich says if you’re looking for a girls night out, their spring musical is just a few weeks away.

To hear more about the musical, watch the video attached!