ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Next weekend, the Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival is making it’s way back to Elmira for it’s 11th year. Don Ferrario and Anita Lewis with the Economic Opportunity Group sat down to break down the weekend full of events and what performers you can expect to see. This 2-day event kicks off next Friday and the Clemens Center and Saturdays event is at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads.

For more information, watch the video attached and also visit the Jazz Fest website. There are still tickets available and they can be purchased from now up until Friday nights event.