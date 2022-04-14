ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He spends his free time doing something he loves, capturing the beauty of nature through oil paints on canvas. Alex Taylor is a junior at Elmira College. He’s studying art education while building his portfolio.

The talented painter also shares his love of art with the greater community. Taylor has helped with restoring the carousel at Eldridge Park in Elmira. His work has also been on display at City Hall.

To learn more about Alex Taylor, check out this week’s edition of ‘Mornings in Corning.’ You can also see more of his work on Instagram @Alex_Taylor_Art.