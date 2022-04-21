ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Phyllis Bishop of Elmira is an artist who uses beautiful fabrics from Africa to create unique works of art. Bishop’s art is on exhibition at Community Arts of Elmira. It’s part of their program Clemens and The Pen.

The exhibit is at the Pryzgoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira and runs until April 30. Gallery Hours are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Bishop shares more about Community Arts of Elmira’s Clemens and The Pen in this edition of Mornings in Corning. To take part in this year’s session you can apply. To learn more, continue reading.