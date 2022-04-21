ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Phyllis Bishop of Elmira is an artist who uses beautiful fabrics from Africa to create unique works of art. Bishop’s art is on exhibition at Community Arts of Elmira. It’s part of their program Clemens and The Pen.
The exhibit is at the Pryzgoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira and runs until April 30. Gallery Hours are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Bishop shares more about Community Arts of Elmira’s Clemens and The Pen in this edition of Mornings in Corning. To take part in this year’s session you can apply. To learn more, continue reading.
Community Arts of Elmira – Clemens and The Pen – Artist Studio Session on the Porch at Quarry Farm
Call for Artists: Application Deadline May 4, 2022, Midnight!
The actual Artist Studio Session is Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:00-3:00 pm. During this Artist Studio Session, artists participate in a self-directed Studio Session in their individual artistic genre/form, for example, photography, painting, writing, poetry, fashion, design, and outdoors only.
Email info@communityartsofelmira.com for the 2022 Application.
Community Arts of Elmira is grateful to Elmira College and the Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies for their support, with Special Acknowledgement to Executive Director Dr. Joe Lemak and Quarry Farm Caretaker Steve Webb.
Images: Clemens and The Pen – Artist Studio Session on the Porch at Quarry Farm 2019, 2020, 2021
2020 and 2021 Photo Credit: Steve Webb, Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies Quarry Farm Caretaker
