Mornings in Corning highlights Author and Life Coach John Neral

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –

John Neral helps mid-career professionals prepare, position, and promote who they are and what they do so they can SHOW UP to find a job they love or love the job they have. John’s professional walk included a 25-year career in education and a longstanding corporate consultant for Fortune 500 giant, Casio America, Inc. John is the author of SHOW UP – Six Strategies to Lead a More Energetic and Impactful Career and Your Mid-Career GPS – Four Steps to Figuring Out What’s Next and the host of “The Mid-Career GPS Podcast.”

John is an avid game show enthusiast and professional bowler who won a title on the PBA Regional Tour and still actively competes. He lives outside of Washington, D.C. with his spouse and their 20-lb rescue cat, “Amy Farrah Meowler” named because of their love of the television show, “The Big Bang Theory.”

To find out more about John click here.

To listen to his podcast click check out The Mid-Career GPS Podcast.

People are certainly encouraged to connect with me on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnneral/ or Instagram @johnneralcoaching.

To learn more about the PBA50 Event at Crystal Lanes during March 25-27 click here.