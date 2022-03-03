Mornings in Corning highlights Craft Farm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Over the Main Street Bridge, there is a tinny little shop on the Southside of the City of Elmira. Once you enter — you feel transported into a tropical oasis.

Allison Duncan, the owner of CraftFarm located at 228 South Main Street, has been making soap for over 5-years now. What started as a winter hobby quickly turned into a small business.

Duncan brought the art of soapmaking to Elmira back in October of 2020. She’s transformed the location, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The shop serves as both production, and retail space, allowing Duncan to expand her natural soap, and skincare line.

The shop is open to the public Friday & Saturday. You can also purchase online, and have your order shipped to you. Duncan will be one of thirty artists at the ‘Elmira Handmade Market’ this coming weekend at Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist in Southport.

