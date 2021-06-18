Mornings In Corning highlights Eric Goldschmidt, local flameworker

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Mornings in Corning we highlighted local flameworker and glassmaker Eric Goldschmidt. Eric is the Properties of Glass Programs Supervisor at the Corning Museum of Glass. Since 1996, Eric Goldschmidt has devoted himself to practicing and developing the techniques of hot glass manipulation with a focus on flameworking, while studying and assisting with many of the world’s most talented glass artists. Although he has been working with glass since 1996, Goldschmidt actually started working with molten materials in 1993 as a candlemaker. After witnessing flameworking, however, he became intrigued by the process which led him to take classes from master flameworkers at The Studio of The Corning Museum of Glass. Soon, he was hooked and began working at The Studio in the Make Your Own Glass Workshop and as the resident flameworker. Now, as the properties of glass programs supervisor at the Museum, he gives live demonstrations in flameworking, glass breaking, and optical fiber, in addition to teaching, lecturing, and exhibiting his work around the world.

If you are inspired by Eric, you can make glass yourself at The Studio or visit by clicking here. The museum is open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, children under 17 are free and local residents receive 50% off admission.