SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – “Crown yourself with botanical artistry.” That’s what Renata Brenner wants to share with the world through her stunning handmade felted hats.

Brenner, who started knitting late in life founded Felted Flora. The former biology teacher turns her yarn into a fashionable hat worn in all seasons.

It takes Brenner around 8-12 hours to make one hat. She said it all depends on size and style. As for the flowers, Brenner said the flowers take her anywhere from 4 to 24 hours to knit. Brenner takes care to ensure her flowers are botanically correct.

You can see Brenner’s hats Sunday at the weekly farmers market at Chamberlain Acers in Southport. To learn more, click here.