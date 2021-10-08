Mornings in Corning highlights fine artist Satyavani Akula

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Vani’s art explores various aspects of human identity and connectivity, seeking to create a dialogue between the mindful and autopilot modes of living. Growing up in India, art was her reward for good grades. She aced school to keep her privilege of painting. For Vani’s recreation, she copied paintings of Norman Rockwell, Sargent and reputed Indian artists that were published in magazines. Akula immigrated to the United States, graduated and worked in Molecular Biology and painted part time. She gradually shifted into Software Management and painted part time. Once Vani moved to Corning, she joined as a Software Engineer and painted part time with Thomas Buechner’s Friday evening Portrait Painting Pals group. Do you see a pattern here? Well, Vani didn’t, until one day, she was referencing her rather extensive home library for help with a problem at work. As Vani scored through rows and rows of art books it struck to her that maybe, just maybe, her calling was to be an artist. Practical by nature, she dismissed her new found revelation as a whim. However, the emotional war between the joy of her paintings and the lucrative finances and social status that her successful job provided had started. Vani decided to paint one small painting a day for a couple of months and was sure she would get bored of it. Three months of 18 hour work days still left Akula wanting to paint. She caved in and took a temporary break from work which is now permanent. Art to Vani is as essential as breathing. Color, texture and play of light excite her. Largely self-taught, she supplements her strong work ethics with regular doses of workshops from artists whose work she respects.

