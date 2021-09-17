Mornings in Corning highlights local art mastermind Amy Ruza

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Mornings in Corning was happy to have Amy Ruza on this week to showcase some of the work she does in the arts in the Twin Tiers. Amy Ruza was the project lead and artistic mastermind behind the Alley Art Project. They recently completed the 13th mural in Corning with guest artist Betsy Casanas, and the help of an National Endowment for the Arts Grant! Amy works with The Rockwell Museum and helps bring so much joy to the Southern Tier with murals both in Corning and Elmira. The Alley Art Project was Amy’s most recent project. For more information click here. Some pictures of the murals being painted are below.