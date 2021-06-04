Mornings in Corning highlights local artist Filomena Jack

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Mornings in Corning, we meet Filomena Jack. Filomena is a local artist in Elmira who moved from New York City years ago after working in a corporate climate. Always having the passion for art, she decided to move to the area and focus on what brings her happiness. She paints murals around the Elmira area and spreads her joy and happiness through her beautiful artwork. One of her biggest joys in life is providing a platform and space for self expression for people of all ages. Filomena is vegan and only uses products that do not contain any animals in them. This is something that is most important to her. She wishes to create life in her paintings and only strives to focus on that! She offers classes and inspiration to many individuals across the Southern Tier. Just passing one of her many murals brings a bright light to so many people! While working on them she finds joy in some passing kids adding a brush stroke or two as that is what keeps her passion alive. For more on all things Filomena Jack click here. Thank you for sharing your work with us on our second Mornings in Corning!