Mornings in Corning highlights local artist Marissa Scott

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Marissa had a lifelong obsession with the Humanities that has led me to explore the diversity of language, art, and the human experience. She’s been an English instructor at Mansfield University since 2012, and has been researching ceramic glazes with previous guest Alan Bennett for the past several years so they can someday write a book together on the subject. With Marissa’s own ceramics, she does slip paintings of animals, celebrities, and oddities of pop culture as a way to find joy during turbulent times of change and uncertainty.

Lee Sabo joined halfway through the show and is Marissa’s domestic partner and co-creator of their puppet show Dam Books. He is a writer and was a film critic for Bright Lights Film Journal for many years, but he now focuses on his fiction and has written four novels.

Dam Books with Floyd Beaver is a collaborative effort and they both write the scripts, make the props, and voice the characters.